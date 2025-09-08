Pakistan to Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka

SPORTS DESK

– Pakistan is set to host its maiden T20 International tri-series from November 17 to 29, featuring Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday. The event will serve as vital preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

The series will begin on November 17 in Rawalpindi with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan — marking Afghanistan’s first-ever T20I on Pakistani soil. Their previous matches in Pakistan include five ODIs, the latest against Australia during the ICC Champions Trophy in February this year.

Rawalpindi will also stage the Afghanistan–Sri Lanka clash on November 19 before the action moves to Lahore, where the remaining five fixtures, including the November 29 final, will be held at Gaddafi Stadium.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said, “We look forward to hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series. This will not only prepare the teams for the upcoming T20 World Cup but also bring fans thrilling cricket across venues.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s growing hosting credentials, he added that the successful staging of the ICC Champions Trophy and Women’s World Cup Qualifier earlier this year underscored PCB’s readiness to organise world-class events.

Before the tri-series, Pakistan will host South Africa from October 12 to November 8 for two World Test Championship matches and three T20Is in Lahore and Rawalpindi, followed by a three-match ODI series in Faisalabad.

Tri-Series Schedule

Nov 17 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

Nov 19 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

Nov 22 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore

Nov 23 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Lahore

Nov 25 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Lahore

Nov 27 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore

Nov 29 – Final, Lahore