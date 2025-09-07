The Indian Awaaz

Indian Archers Storm into Finals at World Championships, Assure Two Medals

Sep 7, 2025
Indian archers at the World Archery Championships in Gwangju, South Korea made a spectacular start to their World Championships campaign, storming into the finals of the compound men’s team and mixed pair events to assure at least two medals today. The men’s team showed remarkable composure under pressure, coming from behind in all three contests — edging past Australia in a shoot-off, pipping the USA by a single point, and then toppling third seed Turkey by two points — to storm into Sunday’s gold medal clash against France. Making his World Championship debut, 23-year-old Rishabh Yadav, who was India’s top performer in qualification with 709 points for an eighth seeding, also kept himself in line for a double.

