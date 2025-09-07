Asia Cup Hockey Rajgir: India Storm into Final with 7-0 Win Over China

Indian men’s hockey team stormed into the final of the Asia Cup Hockey Championship after thrashing China 7-0 in their final Super 4s clash at the Rajgir International Stadium in Bihar this evening. This dominant victory ensures India’s qualification for the final, securing the top spot in the Super 4s, while South Korea also advances to the summit clash.

India adopted an aggressive strategy right from the beginning and dominated the game. In the first quarter, Shilanand Lakra scored the opening goal, setting the momentum in India’s favour. Shortly after, Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh each added a goal, outmanoeuvring the Chinese defence. Abhishek netted two goals for India, including the seventh and final goal in the 50th minute, sealing the emphatic win. Earlier, India maintained a steady stream of goals in every quarter against China. The team displayed excellent coordination and an aggressive style of play through short passes, which secured them a well-deserved place in the final.

Undefeated so far, the Indian team is a strong contender for the title in the 12th Men’s Asia Cup Championship, vying for a fourth Asia Cup title and a second on home soil.

The final will be played tomorrow evening at 7:30 PM, where India will take on Korea in the title clash at the same venue.

In another crucial Super 4 stage match today, the Korean team registered a 4-3 victory against a strong Malaysian side. After trailing 3-2 until the third quarter, the Koreans bounced back and exhibited excellent gameplay, overpowering the Malaysian team.

In the classification match for 5th to 8th places, Kazakhstan defeated Chinese Taipei 6-4. For Kazakhstan, which had faced heavy defeats in several of its pool matches, today’s victory was a welcome relief.