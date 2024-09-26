THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Jammu and Kashmir: 2nd phase of Assembly elections end peacefully

Sep 25, 2024

 

AMN / WEB DESK

The polling for the 26 assembly constituencies spread across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir,, concluded peacefully and in a smooth manner with no reports of any untoward incident from any part of the poll-bound area.

The total polling percentage for this phase remained 54.11 per cent with highest percentage recorded in the Khansahib assembly consistency in Kashmir division and in the Mata Vaishno Devi assembly constituency in Jammu division.  More details are emerging and the figures are likely to increase. ECI had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the phase-2 elections. A total of 3502 polling stations had been set up to ensure smooth polling in this phase.

The prominent candidates in today’s  fray were Vice-President of National Conference and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Ravider Raina of Bharatiya Janata Party, Altaf Bhkhari from Apni Party.

Meanwhile, a delegation of 15 countries including  USA, South Africa, Philippines, Norway visited various polling stations in Budgam and Srinagar districts to witness the ongoing process of the elections. The delegates also had the chance to visit a pink polling booth in Lal Chowk Assembly Constituency which was entirely managed by women polling staff.

