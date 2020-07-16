Jamia XIIth results declared, Vaibhav Mishra, Sidra Hasan, M. Khalid among toppers

Staff Reporter

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) class XII results have been declared. The result is available online at www.jmicoe.in

In Science stream Vaibhav Mishra, Sidra Hasan in Commerce and Syed Mohd. Khalid in Arts stream topped the exam

Girls outshine boys in the examination results

Despite lockdown owing to Pandemic COVID-19, the Office of the Controller of Examination (CoE) could manage to process the result keeping the prospects of students of Jamia Schools on top priority. It underlines the resolve of JMI to cater the transparent, efficient, students’ oriented and time bound examination system under the guidance of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar.

Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated the successful students and wished them bright future and hoped that they would contribute meaningfully to the nation’s building and bring laurels to the Institution. She also appreciated the CoE & his office staff in timely declaration of result.

A total of 820 students – 371 girls and 449 boys – appeared and passed class XII examination with pass percentage of 98.3 % and 96.6% respectively (Cumulative pass percentage is 97.8%).

A total of 535 students secured above 75 % marks in three Jamia Schools- Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (JGSSS), Jamia Senior Secondary School (JSSS) and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (SAHSSS).

In Science stream, Mr. Vaibhav Mishra (JSSS) topped the stream with 95.6%, Mr. Mohd Umair Ali Khan (SAHSSS) secured the second position with 95.2% and Ms. Wadiya Ali (JGSSS) secured third position with 95%.

In Commerce stream, Ms. Sidra Hasan (SAHSSS) topped with 96.6% and Mr. Md. Irtaza Aziz Khan (JSSS) secured second position with 95.4% and Ms. Aleena Khan (JSSS) stood third position with 94.2% in the Commerce stream.

In Arts stream, Mr. Syed Muhammad Khalid (JSSS) secured first position with 98.4%, Ms. Isha Kazmi (JGSSS) stood second position with 97.6% and Ms. Nida Parwez (JGSSS) and Ms. Afifa Qavi (JSSS) jointly got the third position with 95.40%.

The Controller of Examination Dr. Nazim A. Jafri, acknowledged his appreciation to the team of dedicated staffs and all time support by the Dean, Faculty of Education for his untiring efforts. He congratulated the School principals & staff for their efforts in timely conduct of examinations and evaluation of copies and efficient teaching leading to good and timely declaration of result. He also assured that the results of Class Xth shall also be declared and uploaded on the examination website by the evening of 16.07.2020.