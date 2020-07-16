Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2020 01:19:47      انڈین آواز

Jamia XIIth results declared, Vaibhav Mishra, Sidra Hasan, M. Khalid among toppers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) class XII results have been declared. The result is available online at www.jmicoe.in

In Science stream Vaibhav Mishra, Sidra Hasan in Commerce and Syed Mohd. Khalid in Arts stream topped the exam

  • Girls outshine boys in the examination results

Despite lockdown owing to Pandemic COVID-19, the Office of the Controller of Examination (CoE) could manage to process the result keeping the prospects of students of Jamia Schools on top priority. It underlines the resolve of JMI to cater the transparent, efficient, students’ oriented and time bound examination system under the guidance of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar.

Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated the successful students and wished them bright future and hoped that they would contribute meaningfully to the nation’s building and bring laurels to the Institution. She also appreciated the CoE & his office staff in timely declaration of result.

A total of 820 students – 371 girls and 449 boys – appeared and passed class XII examination with pass percentage of 98.3 % and 96.6% respectively (Cumulative pass percentage is 97.8%).

A total of 535 students secured above 75 % marks in three Jamia Schools- Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (JGSSS), Jamia Senior Secondary School (JSSS) and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (SAHSSS).

In Science stream, Mr. Vaibhav Mishra (JSSS) topped the stream with 95.6%, Mr. Mohd Umair Ali Khan (SAHSSS) secured the second position with 95.2% and Ms. Wadiya Ali (JGSSS) secured third position with 95%.

In Commerce stream, Ms. Sidra Hasan (SAHSSS) topped with 96.6% and Mr. Md. Irtaza Aziz Khan (JSSS) secured second position with 95.4% and Ms. Aleena Khan (JSSS) stood third position with 94.2% in the Commerce stream.

In Arts stream, Mr. Syed Muhammad Khalid (JSSS) secured first position with 98.4%, Ms. Isha Kazmi (JGSSS) stood second position with 97.6% and Ms. Nida Parwez (JGSSS) and Ms. Afifa Qavi (JSSS) jointly got the third position with 95.40%.

The Controller of Examination Dr. Nazim A. Jafri, acknowledged his appreciation to the team of dedicated staffs and all time support by the Dean, Faculty of Education for his untiring efforts. He congratulated the School principals & staff for their efforts in timely conduct of examinations and evaluation of copies and efficient teaching leading to good and timely declaration of result. He also assured that the results of Class Xth shall also be declared and uploaded on the examination website by the evening of 16.07.2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sports School announces National Football Scholarship program with Bengaluru FC

HSB / Bengaluru The Sports School, in association with Bengaluru FC (BFC), today announced a scholarship pr ...

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!