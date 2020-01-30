Jamia Student injured as man fired at Anti CAA protest

Shadaab Farukh, the injured student, is being helped after a man opened fire during a protest against the CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia.. photo social media

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

ONE student was injured as a man opened fire at a group of Anti CAA-NRC protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia here today.

A video going viral on social media shows the man waving a pistol in the air. The Delhi Police, which had deployed its personnel in large number to keep the protesters from marching to Rajghat as per their announced program, arrested the culprit. The gunman has been identified as Gopal, say media reports.

The perpetrator shouted “Ye Lo Azadi” and opened fire at protestors. One student identified as Sadat was injured. He was rushed to the hospital.

The gunman with pistol in hand opened fire at the peaceful protest march near the main gate of Jamia campus. The Jamia Coordination Committee had called for long march to Rajghat in commemoration of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The man with guns was immediately detained by the Delhi Police. The injured student has been rushed to the Holy Family Hospital; he is said to be out of danger.

The gunman identified himself as Rambhakt Gopal when Police asked him. The gunman was heard raising slogans ‘Ye lo Azadi, Hindustan Zindabad, Delhi Police Zindabad.’

“We were standing near the barricades when suddenly this outsider, whom none of us recognised, tried to disturb the peace of the march. He marches forward with a revolver in his hand. We were all trying to stop him and calm him down. The policemen were standing there. We tried to approach them to stop that guy. But they just kept standing there simply. When we tried to take the revolver from his hand, he shot one of our friends,” Jamia student Aamna Asif, who witnessed the terrifying incident, told a TV channel.