30 Jan 2020
First case of Novel Corona virus reported from Kerala

Published On: By

AMN

The first case of Novel Corona virus has been reported from Kerala. Health Ministry said in an official release that the patient is a student studying in Wuhan University.

He has tested positive for Novel Corona virus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

Shipping ministry asks Indian seafarers, ships to exercise due caution

Meanwhile Ministry of Shipping has asked all Indian seafarers and ships to exercise due caution while calling at ports of the regions where Novel Corona virus infection.

In an advisory, it has asked seafarers to comply with World Health Organization’s recommendation and Health Ministry’s advisory in view of the virus outbreak in China.

All concerned organizations and seafarers unions have advised to inform their seafarers to comply with the WHO recommendation and Health Ministry advisory.

Considering the possible spread of the disease, WHO had issued standard recommendation for general public to reduce exposure to the disease. Health Ministry has also issued a travel advisory to travellers visiting China.

The advisory suggested travellers to follow simple public health measures at all times. These include observing good personal hygiene, practicing frequent hand washing with soap, and following respiratory etiquettes.

It advised to avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness such as cough, and runny nose.

