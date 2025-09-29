Jamaat-e-Islami condemn arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 12:46 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, has strongly condemned the unjust arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and others in Bareilly. Expressing his grave concern over the incident, he said, “The arrest of respected scholar Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, along with several others in Bareilly, is a matter of grave concern and a troubling reflection of the direction in which communal politics and hatred-driven governance are steering our country.

What began with the simple slogan “I Love Prophet Muhammad ﷺ” – an expression of devotion and reverence—was cynically equated with threats to public order. To criminalize such peaceful affirmation of faith through sweeping FIRs and mass arrests is not merely unjustified; it is an outrageous assault on India’s civilizational ethos of respect and pluralism. For centuries, the people of India have lived together with mutual respect for each other’s religious sentiments. It is inconceivable that such an expression of devotion could polarize society; rather, it is political mischief that has manufactured this crisis.”

Syed Sadatullah Hussaini said: “Reports suggest that Maulana Sahab was initially confined under house arrest, and subsequently, sweeping FIRs have been registered under the harshest provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, naming hundreds of Muslims without proper investigation. Even more disturbing is the derogatory language used by some political leaders against a respected scholar of Maulana’s standing, revealing the ugly politics behind this entire episode. Such disproportionate use of state power not only undermines the rule of law but also deepens alienation and mistrust.

India has faced countless protests and agitations in its democratic journey. While acts of violence such as stone-pelting or damage to property must always be condemned, without a proper inquiry, no allegation holds validity. And it is a basic principle of governance that law enforcement respond with parity and proportionality. Similar agitations in the past have been managed with measured responses, without draconian charges or sweeping criminalization of entire communities. Applying selective and excessive measures against one group violates both the spirit of the Constitution and the principles of fair governance.

What we are witnessing today is the misuse of state machinery and law enforcement for political ends, turning law-and-order challenges into opportunities for communal polarization. Each time elections approach, the same cycle is repeated: communities are divided, mistrust is manufactured, and the social fabric of the nation is sacrificed for narrow gains. This is a dangerous path that erodes democratic institutions and constitutional values.”

JIH President appealed to the Muslim community to remain steadfast, peaceful, and guided by the Prophet’s ﷺ message of patience, mercy, and compassion. At the same time, He called upon the government to immediately withdraw the exaggerated charges, release those wrongfully detained, and restore parity, proportionality, and justice in governance.

“India’s strength lies in its Constitution, its pluralism, and its social fabric of mutual respect. Undermining these foundations for short-term political advantage harms not only one community but the entire nation.” Syed Hussaini concluded.