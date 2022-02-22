India welcomes European Union’s commitment to contribute to security of Indo Pacific region

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today welcomed European Union, EU’s commitment to contribute to the security of the Indo Pacific region. In his remarks at the Opening Session of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris, Dr. Jaishankar said the tides of the Indo-Pacific region will help shape this century. He added that collective efforts can keep the oceans peaceful, open, and secure, and, at the same time, contribute to conserve its resources and keep them clean. The Minister stressed that distance is no insulation and issues countries confront in the Indo-Pacific will extend beyond, even to Europe.

Dr. Jaishankar said the EU can also promote economic development, infrastructure, connectivity, digital transformation, climate change, biodiversity, and human-centric concerns like health, besides security. He said India welcomes EU’s Global Gateway for these reasons. He said EU’s strategy is consistent with India’s vision of a free, open, balanced, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, anchored in ASEAN centrality. He added that India’s approach is broad-based and emphasizes multilateralism, plurilateral, and collective action.