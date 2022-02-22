FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2022 11:26:21      انڈین آواز

India welcomes European Union’s commitment to contribute to security of Indo Pacific region

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today welcomed European Union, EU’s commitment to contribute to the security of the Indo Pacific region. In his remarks at the Opening Session of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris, Dr. Jaishankar said the tides of the Indo-Pacific region will help shape this century. He added that collective efforts can keep the oceans peaceful, open, and secure, and, at the same time, contribute to conserve its resources and keep them clean. The Minister stressed that distance is no insulation and issues countries confront in the Indo-Pacific will extend beyond, even to Europe.

Dr. Jaishankar said the EU can also promote economic development, infrastructure, connectivity, digital transformation, climate change, biodiversity, and human-centric concerns like health, besides security. He said India welcomes EU’s Global Gateway for these reasons. He said EU’s strategy is consistent with India’s vision of a free, open, balanced, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, anchored in ASEAN centrality. He added that India’s approach is broad-based and emphasizes multilateralism, plurilateral, and collective action. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Spain Women’s Team in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 matches against India

AMN Bhubaneswar: The Spain Women's Hockey team arrived on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the tw ...

Sukhjeet Singh only new face in  20-member Indian hockey team for matches against Spain 

Harpal Singh Bedi  Promising striker Sukhjeet Singh  will  make debut for the country  as he is th ...

Tvesa , Amandeep, Avani , Gaurika to join the action in 3rd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal  Singh Bedi Leading women golfers of the country including Tvesa Malik  Amandeep Drall Pranavi ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart