Jaishankar stresses on constructive approach in bilateral ties during talks with Chinese counterpart

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is currently holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi. In his opening remarks during the meeting, Dr Jaishankar stated that India and China now seek to move ahead after having seen a difficult period in the bilateral relationship. He stressed that this requires a candid and constructive approach on both sides.

He added that in this endeavour, both nations must be guided by the Three Mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. He said that differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict.

Dr. Jaishankar said, the occasion provides the opportunity to meet and review bilateral ties. He said, it is an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest.

The External Affairs Minister said, the talks today will cover economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people to people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges. He said, the Chinese Foreign Minister will also be discussing border issues with Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval tomorrow. He added that this is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in the bilateral ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. He said, it is also essential that the de escalation process moves forward.

Dr Jaishankar said that when the world’s two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed. He said, India seeks a fair, balanced and multi polar world order, including a multi polar Asia. He said, reform multilateralism is also the call of the day. The External Affairs Minister said that in the current environment, it is imperative to maintain and enhance stability in the global economy. He added that the fight against terrorism and all its manifestations is another major priority. He hoped that their discussions will contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward looking relationship between India and China.

The Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi this afternoon on a two-day visit to India. He is visiting India at the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. During the visit, the Chinese Foreign Minister will hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ Talks on the India-China boundary question with India’s Special Representative, Mr Doval.