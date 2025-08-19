NSA Ajit Doval discuss border issues with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, engaging in a fresh round of the Special Representatives (SR) dialogue focused on the India-China boundary question. The discussions mark a key diplomatic engagement aimed at stabilising bilateral ties amid ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Wang Yi, who arrived in India on Monday for a two-day official visit, also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar prior to the SR dialogue. Both meetings are seen as significant steps in recalibrating India-China relations, with a broad agenda including border de-escalation, bilateral trade, resumption of direct flights, and people-to-people contacts.

In a statement posted on X, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong cited Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, who noted that China views Wang Yi’s visit as an opportunity to implement the key consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. The visit, she said, aims to foster high-level exchanges, build mutual political trust, manage differences constructively, and strengthen cooperation.

Earlier During his meeting with Wang Yi, EAM Jaishankar emphasized that any forward movement in India-China relations depends on maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas. He stated, “The basis for positive momentum in our ties remains the ability to jointly manage the border. It is also essential that the de-escalation process progresses.”

Jaishankar added that the meeting also offers a platform to discuss a range of bilateral issues including economic ties, cross-border trade, river data sharing, pilgrimages, and connectivity. “Having gone through a difficult phase, our two nations must now move ahead guided by the three mutuals — mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest,” he stressed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were also present during the meeting, which took place shortly after the Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in the Indian capital on a two-day visit.

“When the world’s two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed. We seek a fair, balanced and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia. Reformed multilateralism is also the call of the day,” the EAM said.

“In the current environment, there is an imperative to maintain and enhance stability in the global economy as well. The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority. I look forward to our exchange of views,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar noted that the meeting provides both sides an opportunity to review bilateral ties and exchange views on the global situation, including some issues of mutual interest.

With the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit set for August 31–September 1 in Tianjin, which PM Modi is expected to attend, Jaishankar expressed optimism for “strong outcomes” from the summit and reaffirmed India’s close cooperation with China during its SCO presidency.

The talks are expected to lay the groundwork for a more stable and forward-looking partnership, while acknowledging the complexities that still shape India-China relations.