EC Publishes List Of 65 Lakh Voters Excluded From Bihar Draft Electoral Roll After SIR

Staff Reporter

The Election Commission of India has uploaded the list of 65 lakh voters, whose names were removed from the Bihar draft electoral roll published on August 1 after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The list of voters whose names were included in the Bihar voter list till 2025, but are not included in the draft roll have been uploaded on the official website of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bihar. The Bihar CEO Office in its notice says that the BLOs, with the help of booth-level agents appointed by political parties, other local public representatives, and other officials, have prepared the list of voters whose enumeration slips have not been received.

The notice further says any dissatisfied person can submit their claim along with a copy of their Aadhaar card. With this initiative, the downloaded list will provide details of excluded electors – serial number, EPIC number, name of voter, relation type, name of relative, old part number, old serial number, age, and gender. It also mentions the reason for their non-inclusion in the 1st August draft roll.

The publication of the excluded voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in poll-bound Bihar came after the interim order of the Supreme Court. The apex court had directed the Election Commission of India on Thursday to publish the names of 65 lakh voters excluded from the draft electoral roll, including reasons behind their exclusion.