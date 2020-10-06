Jaishankar, Pompeo meet: India, U.S. to work for stability in Indo-Pacific region

WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ahead of his joint meeting with the Foreign Ministers of QUAD countries slated to be held later in the day.

Dr. Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Tokyo, Japan which began today. Dr. Jaishankar, in a tweet message, has said that he is pleased to see the progress of Indo-US partnership in many fields.

He said, both the countries will work together for stability and prosperity in the Indo- Pacific. The Foreign Ministers of India, United States, Australia and Japan are likely to discuss the post-COVID-19 international order and the need for a coordinated response to the various challenges emerging from the pandemic.

They will also discuss regional issues and collectively affirm the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.



Dr. Jaishankar will be also meeting his Japanese and Australian counterpart for a bilateral consultation. The Ministers are expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

The meeting of Foreign Ministers of India, United States, Australia and Japan holds high significance amid the global pandemic.

This is the second time the four foreign ministers will be meeting after their first such meeting last year on the sidelines of the United Nations meet.

In addition to the Quad meeting, details are also being worked out for the India-US 22 dialogue.

The crucial meet will also embolden one of the most powerful and decisive union of nations in the recent times.

Quad countries including Australia and Japan have already assured huge investments in India’s infrastructure, technology and supply chain.

With the United States hailing India as a big power in the Indo-Pacific region, the QUAD also appears to have a pivotal role in reshaping the power dynamics of the world in the coming years.