Jaishankar on 4-day visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark

AMN / NEWS DELHI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will be on a four – day visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark beginning today. He will hold bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Slovenia Dr Anze Logar.

Slovenia has invited Dr Jaishankar to attend an informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of European Union Member States. He will also hold discussions with his European Union counterparts on issues of mutual interest. Slovenia currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

During his visit to Croatia tomorrow, he will hold bilateral talks with his Croatian counterpart Mr. Gordan Grlić Radman.

Dr. Jaishankar will be in Denmark on 4th and 5th September where he will co-chair the 4th round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting. The meeting will undertake a comprehensive review of the bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership, which was established during the Virtual Summit in September last year.

Dr. Jaishankar’s visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in the bilateral ties with the three Central European countries, and for strengthening the multifaceted relationship with the European Union.

