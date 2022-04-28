Jaishankar on 3-day visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan from April 28

AMN / NEW DELHI

Inidia’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan on 28-30 April. He will arrive in Dhaka on Thursday. During the visit, Dr. Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. He will also hold discussions with Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen.

The visit of EAM to Bangladesh may be seen in the context of frequent bilateral high-level visits and exchanges particularly as both sides commemorate fifty years of the establishment of diplomatic ties, said an official press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday. The last visit by EAM to Bangladesh was in March 2021.

Welcoming the visit of External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen said the two countries have been enjoying a ‘sweet’ relation and they will discuss all the major bilateral issues, reports the official news agency BSS.

The External Affairs Minister will be Bhutan’s first high-level visitor from abroad since March 2020, reflecting the great importance both countries attach to this bilateral relationship. During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will receive an audience with the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. He will also call on Prime Minister Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering, and meet his counterpart Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji, the Foreign Minister of Bhutan.

India and Bhutan share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding. During the visit, the two sides will discuss all issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation, said the MEA in its Press Release.