Jaishankar Meets American Jewish Committee Delegation in Delhi

Dec 10, 2024
AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met the American Jewish Committee delegation in New Delhi on Wednesday. They discussed India – US bilateral partnership and the developments in West Asia. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said he values American Jewish Committee’s long-standing support for India-US ties.

The External Affairs Minister also spoke to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of EU Commission, Kaja Kallas over phone. They discussed developments in Europe, West Asia and Indo – Pacific. Dr Jaishankar said he looks forward to an early meeting.

