AMN WEB DESK

Russia has expressed openness to peace talks after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Trump urged negotiations on his Social Media platform, saying, Too many lives are being needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed.

The press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, welcomed peace efforts, especially from Global South nations and BRICS partners like China, Brazil, and South Africa.

However, Peskov accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of rejecting negotiations and blocking talks through a decree.In a social media post, Peskov emphasized that peace could resume if Ukraine revoked the decree and returned to discussions based on prior agreements. The Ukraine war, which escalated with Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, has yet to see significant progress toward a resolution despite international calls for peace.