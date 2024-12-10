India showcases footwear and leather sector strength at DIFLEX, 2024, Eyes $350 mn UAE trade target

AMN/ WEB DESK

India’s leather and footwear industry aims to expand its presence in the UAE market as it makes a strong showing at DIFLEX 2024, with 43 manufacturing exporters participating in the region’s largest leather products and footwear exhibition, currently underway at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City.

Leading the Indian delegation, R. Selvam IAS, Executive Director of the Council of Leather Exports (CLE), announced that trade volume with the UAE has nearly doubled from its previous level of $162 million, with projections to reach $350 million in the coming years. “The growth reflects the sector’s expanding footprint in the Middle East and African markets,” he said.

Addressing domestic consumption, Selvam noted that India’s per capita footwear consumption is expected to double from the current 1.9 pairs to 4 pairs per annum by 2030, creating additional demand for 2.2 billion pairs. The country currently consumes 2.5 billion pairs annually, with an anticipated need for an additional 2 billion pairs by 2030.

BG Krishnan, Consul (Trade and Commerce) at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, inaugurated the Indian Pavilion and emphasized the Middle East market’s potential, noting the presence of over 4 million Indians in the UAE. “This diverse demographic represents a significant market opportunity that continues to expand,” he said, adding that the leather industry’s growth aligns with India’s vision of achieving Amrit Kaal by 2047.

DIFLEX 2024, now in its fourth edition, has attracted over 250 brands from major leather-producing countries, including Turkey, Italy, Portugal, Egypt, and Spain. The three-day event features more than 10,000 product lines and expects to welcome 4,000 trade visitors, including 300 hosted buyers from around the world.

Of the 78 exhibition stalls, 43 are occupied by Indian manufacturers. The exhibition showcases sustainably produced leather goods, footwear, components, garments, and accessories, providing a platform for building long-term business partnerships in the GCC region’s growing retail market, which is projected to reach $350 billion in the next four years.