Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Russian President Putin in Moscow

AMN

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, on the margins of the 21st session of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Cooperation.

Defence Ministry said in a statement that they discussed various issues of bilateral defence cooperation. Both leaders expressed that partnership between both countries holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave way for remarkable outcomes.

During the meeting, Mr Singh mentioned the friendship between India and Russia, saying New Delhi has always stood by its Russian friends and will continue to do so in future.

Singh also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm greetings to President Putin. Stressing the enduring nature of the bilateral relationship, Singh said, “Friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean.”

Earlier in the day, Singh participated in the IRIGC-M&MTC meeting with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence ties and exploring ways to enhance cooperation. “Had a very productive meeting reviewing the full range of defence ties. We are committed to further strengthening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” Singh stated in a post on X

Singh also expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Russian government and reiterated India’s commitment to fostering the partnership. “We strive to work together to deepen cooperation in the defence sector, consolidating our privileged strategic partnership,” he added.