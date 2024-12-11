Mohamed al-Bashir appointed as caretaker Prime Minister of Syria

AMN / WEB DESK

In Syria, Mohamed al-Bashir has been appointed the caretaker Prime Minister of the transitional government. In a televised statement, Mr Bashir said, he will lead the interim authority till 1st of March, next year with the backing of the former rebels who toppled President Bashar al-Assad few days ago.

Al-Bashir ran the rebel-led Salvation Government before the 12-day lightning offensive swept into Damascus. Mohammed al-Bashir, a figure little known across most of Syria, previously ran an administration in a small pocket of the northwest controlled by rebels.

After assuming charge Mohammad al-Bashir, said that his government’s responsibility is to maintain security, protect the integrity of institutions, and prevent the fragmentation of the state. Speaking to the media, he said it is time for people to enjoy stability and calm after the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.

Meanwhile, Syrian ministers from the newly formed transitional government yesterday met with members of the ousted Bashar al-Assad’s administration to organise the transfer of state institutions and ensure the continuity of public services. He said that his cabinet has been tasked by the general leadership to manage Syria’s affairs until March 2025, when a new government is formed that meets the aspirations of Syrian society.