“Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai” campaign to be launched to create awareness on Corona vaccination: Naqvi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that a nationwide “Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai” awareness campaign will be launched on Monday to create awareness on Corona vaccination in rural and remote areas of the country.

The campaign also aims to “Crush and Curb” the rumours and apprehensions, being spread by some vested interests regarding the on-going vaccination drive.

Mr. Naqvi said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs, along with various Socio-Educational Organisations, NGOs and Women Self Help Groups will launch the awareness campaign.

He said that the nationwide awareness campaign will be launched from Minority concentrated District of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and it will also be organised in different parts of the country.

The Union Minister said that some vested interests are trying to spread rumours and apprehensions regarding Corona vaccines in some areas of the country.

He said, such elements are enemies of the health and well-being of the people.

Mr. Naqvi said that two “Made in India” Corona vaccines are result of the hard work of our scientists and it has been proved scientifically that these vaccines are absolutely safe and effective weapon in the fight against Corona.

He informed that State Haj Committees, Waqf Boards, their associated organisations, Central Waqf Council, Maulana Azad Education Foundation, various social and educational institutions, NGOs, Women Self Help Groups, working under “Nai Roshni” scheme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, will be part of the awareness campaign “Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai”.