इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2020 03:36:27

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territory. It has decided to open the tourism sector in a phased manner from tomorrow. In the first phase, tourism will be limited only to those arriving by air. The RT-PCR testing of all tourists on arrival has been made compulsory.

The tourists also need to have confirmed hotel bookings before visiting the Union territory. The proof of the same shall be checked on arrival. All tourists must have confirmed return air tickets also. Taxis or transport facilities need to be pre-booked via the hotel. J&K Tourism will provide a list of such hotels and travel agencies. Persons above the age of 65 should avoid coming on a tourism holiday.

Till the RTPCR test results show negative for COVID-19, the tourist will not be permitted to leave the hotel where the booking has been made. Test results usually arrive within 24 hours. If a tourist brings COVID-19 negative report from the point of their departure, they will not be required to remain isolated in their hotels. However, RTPCR testing shall still take place. Tourists testing positive shall be sent to a medical facility as per protocol.

All tourists should have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones and shall be checked for ‘safe’ status on the app at the time of arrival before entering the premises.

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

