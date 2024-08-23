IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says NVIDIA has promised support for India AI mission

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that NVIDIA has promised support for India AI mission.

In a social media post, Mr Vaishnav said, both sides discussed ways to leverage Artificial Intelligence, AI for solving India-specific problems. He said, they also discussed potential development of Bharat’s own AI chip.

In March this year, the Union Cabinet had approved the comprehensive national-level IndiaAI mission with a budget outlay of around 10 thousand 372 crore rupees.

The India AI mission will establish a comprehensive ecosystem catalyzing AI innovation through strategic programs and partnerships across the public and private sectors.