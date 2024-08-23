India celebrates first-ever National Space Day

President says, ISRO made important contributions not only to space sector but also to socio-economic development of country

VINIT WAHI

President Droupadi Murmu has said that Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO has made important contributions not only to the space sector but also to the socio-economic development of the country. She said this while addressing maiden National Space Day programme in New Delhi today.

The President said, health, transportation, environment, energy, security, IT and many other sectors are being benefitted due to the growth in the space sector. The President said, space exploration has increased the capabilities of human beings, transformed the imagination into reality and revealed the secrets of the universe. She said, it was a glorious moment for all the Indians when ISRO’s Chandrayaan landed on the moon.

President Murmu said, to celebrate National Space Day is a commendable step. She said, the growth of India’s space sector is extraordinary, be it Mangalyan mission that was accomplished through minimum resources or launching more than 100 satellites at a time, many such feats have been achieved. The President commended ISRO’s plan to make space missions debris-free by 2030.

Minister of State for Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Narendra Modi government has broken the shackles of the past to liberate the Space Sector. He said, for nearly 70 years, the Space sector was working behind a veil of self-imposed secrecy which deprived the sector of resources and knowledge.

ISRO chairman S Somanath said that this year the National Space Day is being celebrated all across the length and breadth of this country with the participation of departments, ministries, educational institutions, science organisations, NGOs, general public. He said, there is a lot of enthusiasm among people on National Space Day.



On the occasion, President Murmu presented prizes to the winners of ISRO’s Robotics challenge and Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon.