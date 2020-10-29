It is time to consider making green buildings mandatory: Vice President

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said it is time to consider making all new buildings to mandatorily go green and environment-friendly.

Inaugurating the CII’s Green Building Congress 2020 through virtual mode today, Mr Naidu emphasised that not only new buildings, but the existing buildings too should be retrofitted to make them environment-friendly by adopting green practices that promote energy efficiency and water conservation. He suggested to the governments, Finance Commissions and local bodies to encourage green buildings by way of tax incentives and other measures.

Vice President termed the sustainable buildings as an important component in building resilient communities and called for extensive use and promotion of low carbon technologies. He also highlighted the need to create awareness on the urgency of promoting green building concept among the people.