BIHAR ELECTIONS

It is official 66.91% voter turnout overall; Highest since 1951 elections

Nov 11, 2025

Bihar records highest female voter turnout in its history

Staff Reporter

Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded with a historic highest ever voter turnout of 66.91% This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951. Turnout among male voters is 62.8% and amongst female voters it is 71.6%. Details in Annexures 1 & 2. according to ECI

Poll Participation (%) in Bihar Assembly Election – 2025+

 FemaleMaleTotal
Electors%Electors%Electors%
Phase -I*1,76,77,21969.04%1,98,35,32561.56%3,75,13,30265.08%
Phase – II**1,74,68,57274.03%1,95,44,04164.1%3,70,13,55668.76%
Total3,51,45,79171.6%3,93,79,36662.8%7,45,26,85866.91%

+Data is provisional and it does not include Service Voters, % of TG voters & Postal Ballots. Final figures will be shared through ECI Index Card.

CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar along with ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi monitored the conduct of the elections from the Control Centre in ECI through Webcasting facility provided across all 45,399 Polling Stations in Phase-II as well.

Over the two phased elections in Bihar, more than 8.5 Lakh Polling related Staff, over

1.4 lakh Polling Agents appointed by 2,616 contesting candidates, 243 General Observers, 38 Police Observers and 67 Expenditure Observers were part of the election machinery conducting and observing the elections.

For the first time, 16 delegates from 6 countries namely, South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Belgium and Colombia visited and witnessed the poll proceedings as part of the International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) this year. The delegates commended the Bihar elections for being internationally, one of the most well-organised, transparent, efficient and participative elections.

PHASE-WISE DETAILS, BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS, 2025

 PHASE-IPHASE-IITOTAL
POLL PARTICIPATION65.08%68.76%66.91%
NUMBER OF RE-POLLS 0Scrutiny on 12.11.2025
ELECTORATE3,75,13,3023,70,13,5567,45,26,858
DISTRICTS182038
ACs121122243
POLLING STATIONS45,34145,39990,740
POLLING STAFF~4.25 lakhs~4.25 lakhs~8.50 lakhs
JEEVIKA DIDIS/VOLUNTEERS~90,000~90,000~1.80 lakhs
POLLING AGENTS67,90272,3721,40,274
CANDIDATES1,3141,3022,616

Poll day details for the bye-elections in 8 ACs is at Annexure-3

Click here for Annexure pdf file.

