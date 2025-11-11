Bihar Sees Record nearly 67% Voter Turnout in Second Phase of Elections

Staff Reporters

Bihar witnessed a massive nearly 67% voter turnout in the second phase of the Assembly elections today, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The strong participation reflects the growing enthusiasm of voters across the state, following the historic 65.08% turnout recorded in the first phase.

Among districts, Kishanganj led with 76.26% voter turnout, followed closely by Katihar (75.23%), Purnia (73.79%), Supaul (70.69%), and Banka (68.91%). Nawada reported the lowest at 57.11%. High engagement was also seen in Araria (67.79%), Bhagalpur (66.03%), Gaya (67.50%), and Paschim Champaran (69.02%).

In key constituencies, Dhamdaha stood out with 74.20% voting, while Supaul saw 69.72%, Harsiddhi 70.98%, and Chainpur 67.41%. On the lower side, Gaya Town recorded 58.43%, Sasaram 60.97%, and Jhanjharpur 57.73%.

This phase is particularly crucial as it will determine the political fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. From JD(U), notable contestants include Vijendra Yadav (Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Representing the BJP are Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

With both phases showing historic participation, the ongoing Bihar Assembly polls have become one of the most keenly contested elections in recent years, setting the stage for a high-stakes political battle as the state moves toward the final phase.