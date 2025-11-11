India-Bhutan Energy Ties Strengthened with Punatsangchhu-II Project

WEB DESK

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu. The two leaders exchanged views to further enhance and strengthen bilateral ties. They also held discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. His Majesty conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in the Delhi tragedy.

Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the guiding vision provided by the successive Druk Gyalpos (the Kings) in shaping the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. His Majesty the King conveyed appreciation for the invaluable support extended by the Government of India for Bhutan’s socio-economic development.

The two leaders prayed before the Holy Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India, currently enshrined at the Grand Kuenrey Hall, Tashichhodzong. The exposition of the Holy Piprahwa Relics in Thimphu coincides with His Majesty the Fourth King’s 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival organized by Bhutan for global peace and happiness.

Both the leaders jointly inaugurated the 1020 MW Punatsangchuu-II Hydroelectric Project, a milestone in the vibrant and growing mutually beneficial energy partnership between India and Bhutan which has brought significant benefits to the lives of ordinary people in both countries.

They also witnessed exchange of three MoUs in the fields of renewable energy, mental health services, and healthcare to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. On the occasion, the Government of India announced a concessional Line of Credit of INR 4000 crores for Bhutan to fund energy projects. Inputs from PIB

List of MOUs and Announcements may be see here. ( Link )