Pakistan: 12 killed, 27 injured in suicide blast in Islamabad

WEB DESK

At least 12 people were killed and 27 other injured on Tuesday in a suicide blast outside the district and sessions court building in Islamabad’s G-11 area, according to Dawn News.

The incident occurred as international events were being hosted in the capital, including the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference and the 6th Margalla Dialogue, while a cricket match between the Greenshirts and Sri Lanka was also being held in Pindi.

The death toll was initially confirmed to Dawn by a senior Islamabad police official. Later, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed the media outside the court, saying that a “suicide blast” had occurred at 12:39pm.

“The attacker stood outside the court for around 12 minutes. He first attempted to go inside the court, but then targeted the police vehicle after he was unable to do so,” Naqvi said.

He added that an investigation was underway and identifying the attacker was a top priority. “I assure you we will identify him in the next few hours,” he said. “We are linking this blast today with a lot of things and, in the coming hours or days, we will be very clear about it,” the interior minister said.