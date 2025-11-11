The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ AMN

Thailand Suspends US-Brokered Peace Deal with Cambodia After Landmine Blast

Nov 11, 2025

WEB DESK

Thailand has suspended the implementation of a United States-brokered peace agreement with neighbouring Cambodia after a landmine blast near their border injured two of its soldiers.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after yesterday’s incident that all action set to be carried out under the truce will be halted until Thailand’s demands, which remain unspecified, are met.

There was no immediate response from the Cambodian government. Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit said the army is still investigating whether the mine was newly laid.

Thailand has previously accused Cambodia of laying new mines in violation of the truce, a charge that the Cambodian government denies.

Thailand and Cambodia signed a ceasefire on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia last month after territorial disputes between the two Southeast Asian countries led to five days of border clashes in July.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Thailand should release 18 Cambodian soldiers, and both sides must begin removing heavy weapons and land mines from the border.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ AMN

Pakistan: 12 killed, 27 injured in suicide blast in Islamabad

Nov 11, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi Arrives in Bhutan for 70th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Fourth King

Nov 11, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Nov 10: Markets Rebound After 3-Day Slump; IT, Auto and Banking Lead the Rally

Nov 10, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ AMN

Pakistan: 12 killed, 27 injured in suicide blast in Islamabad

11 November 2025 5:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत और बहरीन के बीच रियल-टाइम UPI रेमिटेंस सेवा की शुरुआत

11 November 2025 4:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah Reviews Security After Delhi Red Fort Blast

11 November 2025 4:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

UPI Goes Global Again: India and Bahrain Connect for Instant Money Transfers

11 November 2025 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments