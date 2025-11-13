Bihar set for Vote Counting across 46 centres in 38 districts

Staff Reporter

The Counting of Votes for the Assembly Elections in Bihar will begin at 8 AM tomorrow. The votes will be counted at 46 counting centres across the 38 districts of Bihar.

The polling for Assembly Elections for 243 Constituencies was held in two phases on 6th and 11th November. In this election, Bihar recorded the highest ever polling percentage of 67.13 per cent since 1951.

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), in which the electoral fortune of all two thousand 616 candidates has been sealed, are kept under tight security in strong rooms.

Talking to Akashvani News, Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, said that the EVMs and VVPATs used in the polling have been sealed inside strong rooms under a three-layer security system. He said elaborate security arrangements are in place at all the counting centres.