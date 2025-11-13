Cabinet expresses grief over Delhi blast, reaffirms zero tolerance towards terrorism

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10. The Cabinet observed a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the attack.

In a resolution passed during the meeting, the Cabinet strongly condemned what it described as a “heinous and cowardly act” perpetrated by anti-national forces. The resolution conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

The Cabinet appreciated the prompt response of emergency services, medical teams, and security personnel who provided immediate assistance to the victims. It also acknowledged the statements of solidarity and support received from governments around the world following the incident.

Reiterating India’s firm stance on national security, the Cabinet said the government maintains an unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Cabinet further directed that the investigation into the explosion be carried out with utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and sponsors are identified and brought to justice at the earliest.

It commended the coordinated efforts of authorities, security agencies, and citizens who acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity, and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to ensure the safety and security of every citizen.