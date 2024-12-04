The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TECH AWAAZ

ISRO to launch European space agency’s Proba 3 satellite

Dec 4, 2024
ISRO to launch European space agency’s Proba 3 satellite

The launch of the European Space Agency’s two satellites as part of the Proba – 3 mission onboard PSLV C 59 is scheduled at 16 08 hours today from the first Launch Pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota. The 25-hour Countdown that began yesterday is progressing steadily. The launch of the Proba 3, the world’s first precision formation flying mission will study the solar corona, the Sun’s outermost layer.

Proba 3 is carrying two satellites- the 200 kg Occulter Space Craft and the 340 kg Coronagraph spacecraft. ISRO will be using its XL version of PSLV for the mission.

After deployment, the two satellites will cruise into a highly elliptical orbit, achieving an apogee of approximately 60,530 kilometres and a perigee of around 600 kilometres from Earth. This would allow them to maintain a distance of 150 meters apart while flying together as a single unit.

The European Space Agency said that the Proba 3 will achieve precise formation which will open a new era for science and applications and future missions on a much larger scale. It will be a lab in space to validate strategies, guidance, navigation and control and other algorithms such as relative GPS navigation, previously tried in ground simulators.

ISRO has remarked on the mission as a proud milestone in India’s space journey and a shining example of global partnerships.

Related Post

SCIENCE / TECH TECH AWAAZ

BSNL launches Selfcare Mobile app to make service easier

Mar 4, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

May 18, 2021
TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dec 7, 2020

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt provides financial assistance to cooperative societies exclusively promoted by women- Amit Shah

4 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
DEFENCE

Indian Navy protect seas with unmatched courage & dedication: PM Modi

4 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TECH AWAAZ

ISRO to launch European space agency’s Proba 3 satellite

4 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

I​ndia calls for global financial system reform to support developing nations

4 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment