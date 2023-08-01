इंडियन आवाज़     01 Aug 2023 06:56:11      انڈین آواز
ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. The national space agency said that the Chandrayaan-3 has completed its orbits around the earth and is heading towards the moon. It said next stop will be the moon. Prior to this, the spacecraft’s orbit was systematically raised in five stages following its launch on July 14 as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. ISRO said it will attempt soft landing of the lander on the lunar surface on August 23.   

