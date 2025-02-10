Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Israeli troops withdraw completely from Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor

Feb 10, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Israeli military has pulled out of the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, a move confirmed by Hamas. This withdrawal is part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinian police force took charge of the area to manage the flow of Palestinians moving through it. The Netzarim corridor, about four miles long, had been occupied by Israeli forces since the early months of the war, cutting off northern Gaza from the south. Many Palestinians had crossed through the corridor to return to their homes after seeking refuge in southern Gaza.

