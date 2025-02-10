Namibia’s first President Sam Nujoma passes away at age 95

AMN/ WEB DESK

Namibia’s founding father and the first President, Sam Nujoma has passed away at the age of 95. The country’s current President, Nangolo Mbumba, announced the sad news yesterday.

Born in Etunda village, Nujoma was a key figure in Namibia’s fight for independence, the revolutionary leader who guided Namibia to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

He served as the nation’s first president from 1990 to 2005 and was a founding member of South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO), the party that has governed Namibia since independence. Nujoma’s legacy includes the establishment of democratic institutions and a focus on reconciliation.

President Mbumba expressed deep sympathy for Nujoma’s family and announced that a period of national mourning would be declared, with further burial arrangements to follow. Nujoma’s contributions to Namibia and Africa will be remembered by people worldwide.