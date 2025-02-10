Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh: BNP to hold nationwide rallies demanding election roadmap

Feb 10, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s former PM Khaleda Zia’s BNP has announced a series of nationwide rallies from February 12 to 25, demanding an election roadmap, price control of essentials, improved law and order, and resistance against conspiracies of the fallen regime.


BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi revealed the details in a press release on Monday, stating that 37 senior BNP leaders, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members, vice-chairmen, and advisory council members, will participate.


The rallies will kick off on February 12 with key BNP leaders addressing gatherings in Lalmonirhat, Sirajganj, Feni, Brahmanbaria, and Jamalpur. Mirza Fakhrul will lead the rally in Jashore on February 17 and Dhaka on February 20. Other top leaders, including Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Bir Bikrom), Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, will speak in various districts throughout the campaign.


The programme will conclude on February 25 with rallies in Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Chattogram North. Notably, Khaleda Zia’s son and BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman is widely seen as the leading contender for prime minister in the upcoming national election because of his strong public support.

