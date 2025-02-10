Egypt to host Emergency Arab Summit on Feb 27 to discuss Palestinian issue and Gaza

AMN/ WEB DESK

Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit on 27th of this month to discuss the Palestinian issue and Gaza in Cairo.

The summit follows consultations with Arab nations, including Palestine, which requested the meeting. This comes after US President Trump suggested relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan, a proposal widely rejected by both countries and others in the region.

US President’s comments were made during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu which included plans to control and redevelop Gaza.

Both Egypt and Jordan have opposed the idea of forced displacement. Arab states and Palestinian leaders also rejected Trump’s proposal, as well as Netanyahu’s controversial remark about Saudi Arabia hosting a Palestinian state. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has been contacting Arab counterparts to gather support against the US proposal.