Israeli Defense Minister Meets US Senate Delegation and Mike Pence

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with a US Senate Delegation as well as former US Vice President Mike Pence. Both meetings were held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Tel Aviv. The Senate delegation comprised of members of the Committee for Intelligence including its chair Mark Warner, Angus King, John Cornyn, Kristen Gillibrand, Jonathan Ossoff, and Mark Kelly. With Pence, Minister Gallant highlighted the importance of maintaining strong bipartisan support for Israel as it pursues its goals in the war. They also discussed the release of 136 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza including US citizens and foreign nationals, and the dismantling of the Hamas terrorist organization.

His meeting with the Senate delegation focused on Iranian regional aggression via proxies, specifically on Hezbollah in the northern arena and Hamas in Gaza.
The parties also discussed the strong ties and intimate collaboration between the intelligence communities of both countries and the joint work and information-sharing that are critical to Israel’s security, regional stability, and the lives of both Israeli and U.S. citizens and troops. 

