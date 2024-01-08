90 year old woman rescued alive from collapsed house, five days after a major earthquake hit Japan

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Japan, an elderly woman in her 90’s has been rescued alive from a collapsed house, five days after a major earthquake that hit the country. She was spotted by the rescue workers in the wreckage of a building in Suzu town on Saturday.

It is being said the elderly woman survived for more than five days after being trapped and is responsive, however, is believed to be affected by hypothermia. As per public broadcaster NHK, she was rushed to the hospital and being given medical treatment. Rescue workers are leaving no stone unturned and racing against time to locate survivors under collapsed structures. Japanese authorities informed that the death toll due to the quake has risen to 126, while more than 200 people are still unaccounted for. The quake of magnitude 7.6 quake struck on New Year’s Day. Several roads remain blocked, making it difficult to reach the survivors, while Japan’s Self-Defense Forces are using helicopters for conducting rescue operations.