Israel to host summit of top diplomats of US, Arab States

Israel has said it will host a summit of the top diplomats of the United States and three Arab States. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the two-day summit from Sunday will be attended by the U.S. Secretary of State, Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain.

The three Arab countries normalized relations with Israel in 2020 under a series of US-brokered deals known as the Abraham Accords. Earlier this week, Sheikh Mohammed, the de facto ruler of the UAE, met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi,in Egypt.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Jordan’s King Abdullah II hosted Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the southern Jordanian city of Aqaba yesterday.

The meeting, which was also attended by a senior Saudi official, covered means to advance ties between Jordan and these countries. A statement from the Iraqi leader’s office said they discussed the global economic crisis and ways to confront food security challenges.