Israel sets conditions for next phase of ceasefire deal with Hamas

Israel has set conditions for the next phase of a ceasefire deal in Gaza with Palestinian armed group Hamas. During a media briefing today, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said, Tel Aviv has demanded a demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, an end to the rule of Hamas and the return of their hostages in order to move on to the next phase of the ceasefire deal that took effect in January. He said, they don’t have an agreement on the second phase yet, however, if Hamas agrees to these demands, they can implement the deal tomorrow.

Referring to Israel’s move to block humanitarian aid to Gaza since early Sunday, today Israeli Foreign Minister claimed Hamas was exploiting the aid for its own purposes.

Meanwhile, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi has said in a press statement that Israel will only be able to get its captives back through a prisoner exchange deal.

The first 42-day phase of the three-stage agreement between Hamas and Israel, which included increased humanitarian aid, expired on Saturday. Under the agreement, both sides were expected to negotiate a second phase, in which Hamas would release dozens of remaining hostages in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal and a permanent ceasefire.

