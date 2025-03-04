China and Canada impose levies on US goods in retaliation

China and Canada moved swiftly today to retaliate against newly imposed US tariffs, announcing their levies on American goods that could further disrupt the United States trade with its top three trading partners. A 25 per cent US tariff on almost all goods imported from Canada and Mexico took effect earlier in the day along with an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China. The three countries together accounted for more than 40 per cent of total US imports last year and are also the top three American export markets.

China said, it will impose additional tariffs of up to 15 per cent on some US goods, while Canada vowed tariffs of up to 25 per cent. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will slap tariffs on more than 100 billion dollars of American goods over the course of 21 days.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said, her country will hit back at US President Donald Trump’s tariffs with retaliatory duties of its own, accusing Washington of defamatory claims against her government. President Sheinbaum said, she will announce the products Mexico will target later this week.

