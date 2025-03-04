Indonesia Floods: Hundreds evacuated, many houses submerged

In Indonesia, hundreds of people were evacuated after severe flooding hit most areas in Jakarta and surrounding cities today due to heavy rain in the region. The floods left thousands of houses submerged and hundreds of residents affected and also caused significant traffic congestion across the cities. Local media reported that a joint team from the regional disaster management agency, fire department, and search and rescue team has been deployed to the affected areas to assist with evacuations and emergency responses.



Head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, said the floods had been predicted in several regions across the Southeast Asian country. He added that extreme weather was likely to continue in Jakarta and surrounding cities for the next week.



Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Agency announced that weather modification operations will be conducted in the affected areas till Saturday to reduce rainfall intensity and mitigate flooding.