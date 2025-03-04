Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indonesia Floods: Hundreds evacuated, many houses submerged

Mar 5, 2025
Indonesia Floods: Hundreds evacuated, many houses submerged

In Indonesia, hundreds of people were evacuated after severe flooding hit most areas in Jakarta and surrounding cities today due to heavy rain in the region. The floods left thousands of houses submerged and hundreds of residents affected and also caused significant traffic congestion across the cities. Local media reported that a joint team from the regional disaster management agency, fire department, and search and rescue team has been deployed to the affected areas to assist with evacuations and emergency responses.


Head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, said the floods had been predicted in several regions across the Southeast Asian country. He added that extreme weather was likely to continue in Jakarta and surrounding cities for the next week.


Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Agency announced that weather modification operations will be conducted in the affected areas till Saturday to reduce rainfall intensity and mitigate flooding.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi meets Princess Astrid, says looking forward to expand India-Belgium partnership 

Mar 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Europe to boost its defence spending in era of rearmament

Mar 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel sets conditions for next phase of ceasefire deal with Hamas

Mar 5, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi meets Princess Astrid, says looking forward to expand India-Belgium partnership 

5 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
ENVIRONMENT

Vantara- unique wildlife conversation & rehabilitation initiative launched

5 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Maharashtra: Abu Azmi withdraws his remarks on Aurangzeb

5 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Nepal passes E-Commerce Bill to regulate online trade

5 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!