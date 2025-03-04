Europe to boost its defence spending in era of rearmament

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a plan to boost Europe’s defence industry and increase military capabilities. Briefing media in Brussels , the EU Chief said, Europe was in an era of rearmament and the region is ready to massively boost its defence spending.

She said, the plan, dubbed as ReArm Europe, can mobilize over 841 billion dollars of defence spending. The announcement comes after Washington suspended all military aid to Ukraine, days after a public argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the Oval Office.

Ms Von der Leyen outlined the five-point plan at a critical time for the future of Europe’s security. One of them is a proposal to suspend strict budget rules to allow member states to ramp up their defence expenditures without triggering the excessive deficit procedure. As part of the plan, the commission will also provide 150 billion euros in loans to EU governments for defence.

The EU Chief’s announcement comes ahead of an emergency meeting of EU leaders on the 6th of March in the wake of the London summit held over the weekend, as Europe navigates the US shifting priorities, including the possibility of the United States withdrawing support from Ukraine and its European allies.

Meanwhile, US Vice-President JD Vance has said, the door is open for Ukraine to return to negotiations if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is willing to seriously talk peace.