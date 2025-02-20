Israel Recovers 4 Hostage Bodies as Ceasefire Releases Reach 28

AMN/ WEB DESK

The bodies of four Israelis taken captive by Hamas, including those said to be the last female and child hostages in Gaza, were released today. Israeli officials said the mortal remains now need to be formally identified.

The number of captives freed since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on the 19th of last month has reached 28. In the first phase of the ceasefire deal, a total of 33 hostages in Gaza—eight of whom are dead—are supposed to be freed in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Five Thai citizens who were working in Israel on the day of the attack were freed last month as part of a separate deal.

Hamas-led militants took 251 hostages during their October 7th, 2023, attack that launched the war in Gaza. More than 60 hostages remain in Gaza, although about half are believed to be dead. The others were released, rescued, or their bodies recovered. Israel’s military campaign has killed over 48,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were fighters but says more than half were women or children.