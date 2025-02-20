India, Sri Lanka Finalize Plan to Train 1,500 Civil Service Officers Under MoU

AMN/ WEB DESK

India’s National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and Sri Lanka’s Institute of Development Administration (SLIDA) have finalised the modalities for the implementation of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train 1,500 Sri Lankan civil service officers over five years.

An NCGG delegation, led by Director General Dr. Surendrakumar Bagde, visited Sri Lanka to firm up modalities. The delegation met key officials, including Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Public Administration Minister Dr. A.H.M.H. Abayarathna.

Discussions at SLIDA resulted in an agreement to conduct around eight training modules annually. The MoU was signed between the two countries during the visit of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to New Delhi in December 2024.

The first training module for 40 Sri Lankan officers will be held soon. Notably, even before the MoU’s signing, over 200 Sri Lankan officers had already undergone training at NCGG.