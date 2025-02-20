President Trump warns Zelensky: Ukraine war peace deal possible without him

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has warned c, President Volodymyr Zelensky, that there can be a peace deal with Russia to end the three-year Ukraine War without him. The US President stated this in a social media post yesterday.

The warning came after President Zelensky complained that Ukraine was not part of the talks between US and Russian diplomats in Riyadh, and said that his country would not accept a peace deal reached without its participation. The war of words between the two leaders escalated after Ukraine’s President while talking to reporters in Kyiv said, the US President is living in a web of disinformation. Mr Trump shot back that Mr Zelensky was a dictator without elections. Earlier, President Trump had accused Ukraine of starting the war.

On Tuesday, delegations headed by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed for more than four hours how to end the war as both sides said there was progress. US Secretary of State said that Russia was ready for “a serious process” to quickly end the war, and Mr Lavrov called the talks useful.