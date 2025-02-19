BNP questions Bangladesh interim govt’s sincerity in holding elections

AMN

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday expressed concerns that doubts are growing among people regarding the interim government’s sincerity in holding the national election without unnecessary delays.

Speaking at a program in Dhaka, he also alleged that the students who once led the movement against the Awami League regime now appear to be giving space to fascists in order to protect their own interests, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB). Fakhrul also reiterated his earlier statement that if the current interim government lost its neutrality, another neutral government would be required.