India Strengthens Media Ties with UAE Ahead of Global Entertainment Summit

A high-level Indian delegation, led by Information and Broadcasting Secretary Shri Sanjay Jaju and Prasar Bharati CEO Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, arrived in the UAE this week to bolster media partnerships ahead of the inaugural World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), set to take place in Mumbai this May.

During their visit, the delegation conducted a series of strategic meetings with key UAE media stakeholders in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In Dubai Media City, Secretary Jaju and his team met with Senior Vice President Majed Al Suwaidi, who oversees Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City. Discussions focused on potential synergies between India’s rapidly expanding media industry and Dubai’s established entertainment ecosystem.

The delegation also held productive talks with Maitha Al Suwaidi, CEO of Strategy and Media Policy at the UAE Media Council, and Sumaya Al Ali, Director of Partnerships and International Cooperation. The meetings covered regulatory frameworks and avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation in broadcasting and digital content.

“As we gear up for WAVES 2025, I’m encouraged by the strong ties between India and the UAE, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The CEPA agreement has created immense opportunities, driving our trade toward $100 billion by 2030. Our collaboration in media, digital innovation, AI, and renewable energy reflects a shared commitment to progress. WAVES 2025 will not only spotlight our media industries but also strengthen our strategic partnership, as India and the UAE continue to be ‘Partners in Progress,’ shaping a future of trust and growth,” said Secretary Jaju.

The visit included engagements with the BPG Group, Emirates News Agency (WAM), and Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority. The delegation also toured the twofour54 film studio in Abu Dhabi, where discussions centered on potential collaborations in film production and creative content development. Additionally, the delegation explored new opportunities under the existing MoU between Prasar Bharati and WAM, the official media agency of the Emirates.

Scheduled for May 1-4 at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, WAVES 2025 is positioned as a transformative event for the global entertainment industry. Announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit aims to establish India as a premier destination for media and entertainment innovation. The four-day conference will spotlight cutting-edge advancements in animation, gaming, visual effects, augmented reality, and virtual production.

The delegation includes several senior officials, including Shri Raman Kumar, Director (Global Outreach), PBS; Shri Kshitij Aggarwal, Deputy Director (Media Coordination Unit) & OSD to Secretary, MIB; and Shri Vinod Kumar, Special Correspondent, Prasar Bharati. The delegation is set to visit Riyadh from today.

India’s engagement with the UAE underscores its commitment to building strong international partnerships ahead of WAVES 2025, which is being dubbed the “Davos for entertainment.” The summit is expected to attract industry leaders, creative professionals, and technology innovators from around the world, fostering new collaborations and investment opportunities in the evolving entertainment landscape.